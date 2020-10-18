AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 76,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

NYSE T opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.