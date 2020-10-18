Winfield Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

