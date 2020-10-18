Winfield Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

