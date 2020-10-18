Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Facebook by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 205,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2,875.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 611,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,034,000 after buying an additional 591,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $265.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.17. The company has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

