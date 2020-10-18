Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after buying an additional 3,307,291 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

