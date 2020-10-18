Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

