CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

