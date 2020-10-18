CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.