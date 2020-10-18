iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.