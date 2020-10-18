QV Investors Inc. Has $19.57 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.