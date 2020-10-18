Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Raised by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average of $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

