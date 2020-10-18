Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,519.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

