Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.06. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

