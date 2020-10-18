Robert Hershberg Sells 2,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $85,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 0.23. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

