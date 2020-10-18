JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 572,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 211,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 57,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

