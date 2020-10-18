Robert A. Lento Sells 15,749 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $95,281.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $120,206.41.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 18,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $101,321.54.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $119,789.75.

On Monday, August 17th, Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $101,672.55.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $729.99 million, a PE ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.53. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 57.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

