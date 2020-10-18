Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TXN. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.12. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

