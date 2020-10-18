Jeffrey A. Pontius Sells 190,000 Shares of Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) Stock

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) Director Jeffrey A. Pontius sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$661,371.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,352,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,669,250.81.

TSE KOR opened at C$3.25 on Friday. Corvus Gold Inc has a one year low of C$0.99 and a one year high of C$4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $402.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.18.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from C$7.40 to C$9.40 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

