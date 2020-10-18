Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 120.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,074 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $75,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.