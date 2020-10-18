Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 311,676 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,937,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,488,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

XRT stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $55.26.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.