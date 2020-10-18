Brendan Kennedy Sells 400,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $2,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,465,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,841,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $2,445,000.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.56 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Think Investments LP grew its position in Tilray by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 869,224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tilray by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

