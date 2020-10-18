Bank of America Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $40.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.70.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 171.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 275,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $14,329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after buying an additional 2,244,222 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

