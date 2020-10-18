Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $103,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00.

CIEN opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Ciena by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,989,000 after purchasing an additional 391,611 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 463,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 386,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,929,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

