Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $104,713.56 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $104,713.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,648,051.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert A. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $219,507.26.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.09, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after buying an additional 464,539 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.6% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after acquiring an additional 249,719 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth approximately $10,085,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,114,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,991,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

