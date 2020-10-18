Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes $42,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 154.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

