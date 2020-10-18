Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

