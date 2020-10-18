Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVO. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NVO opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 154,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

