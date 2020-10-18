Insider Buying: Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 972.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

