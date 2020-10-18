Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

