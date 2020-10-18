Michael A. Browne Acquires 11,500 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) COO Michael A. Browne acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $146,395.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AVO opened at $13.19 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

