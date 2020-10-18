InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IHG. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $69.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 444.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 128.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

