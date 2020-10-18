WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WESCO International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.92.

WCC stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.14. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,389.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz purchased 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,907 shares of company stock worth $245,532 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 231.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

