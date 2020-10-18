Insider Selling: Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $130,000.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $116,150.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $123,690.00.

Shares of VRNS opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.28.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

