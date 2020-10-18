Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New Investment in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 36.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 56.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Investors Title stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.72. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.99.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.75 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

