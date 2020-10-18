Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New $36,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 168.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth $41,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 333.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

