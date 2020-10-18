Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $48,000 in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,389.99 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,614.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,450.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($22.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

