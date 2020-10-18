Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases Shares of 2,996 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,398,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,920 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,515,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,496 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,469,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.91 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

