Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Nucor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $49.33 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

