Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases Shares of 385 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $131.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

