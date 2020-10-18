Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases Shares of 1,352 ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $43,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $157,000.

OTCMKTS:VIACA opened at $30.04 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc, a media and entertainment, creates content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

