Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $49,000 in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

