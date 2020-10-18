Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWJ opened at $66.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $68.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.