Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases Shares of 794 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

