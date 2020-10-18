Stephens Begins Coverage on DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DXPE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.76.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.60 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $2,140,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

