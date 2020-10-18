I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Sells $160,784.31 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 4,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $160,784.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 12th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 353 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $11,687.83.
  • On Thursday, October 8th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 16,276 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $544,757.72.
  • On Tuesday, October 6th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 15,980 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $531,494.80.
  • On Monday, August 10th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $181,455.68.

BDTX stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX)

