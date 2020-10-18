Andrew Harding Buys 40,000 Shares of Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) Stock

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) insider Andrew Harding acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.14 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of A$165,520.00 ($118,228.57).

Andrew Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurizon alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Andrew Harding 170,846 shares of Aurizon stock.

On Monday, September 7th, Andrew Harding 48,682 shares of Aurizon stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.87.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Aurizon’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Aurizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.