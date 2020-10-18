Andrew Harding Buys 40,000 Shares of Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) Stock

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) insider Andrew Harding acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.14 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of A$165,520.00 ($118,228.57).
Andrew Harding also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 28th, Andrew Harding 170,846 shares of Aurizon stock.
- On Monday, September 7th, Andrew Harding 48,682 shares of Aurizon stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.87.
Aurizon Company Profile
Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.
