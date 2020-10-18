BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $169,489.11 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.25 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.08, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

