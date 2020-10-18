Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 5,250 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QURE opened at $35.76 on Friday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts predict that uniQure will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

