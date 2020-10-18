Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 138,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,988 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 126,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $128.87 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $137.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

