Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after buying an additional 327,652 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 1,410,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,380,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,253,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 423,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after buying an additional 50,821 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of MGC opened at $123.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.